Jamaica: Pastor’s wife charged in teen’s rape case

(Jamaica Star) Kimoy Rose, the wife of pastor Jason Rose who was charged with the rape of a 15-year old girl on Wednesday, has been charged with taking steps to pervert the course of justice.

The police say she is also facing other charges under the Child Care and Protection Act.

The mother of the victim was taken into custody on Friday, after she and the pastor’s wife, took the child to the police station to make a report that the allegations were untrue.

The mother was subsequently charged and the Rose who was named as a person of interest, surrendered herself to the police in St. James and was charged after being questioned.

Detectives assigned to the St. James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) charged Pastor Rose after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was at the church, sometime in March 2021.

A report was made to the Police and an investigation launched.

Rose reported to the Freeport Police on Monday, June 7, after several attempts by the police to locate him proved futile.

He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

Jason Rose is scheduled to appear in the St. James Parish Court on Monday, June 14