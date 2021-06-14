Environmental appeals board rules against impact study for Coverden waste facility

The Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) has upheld a decision of the EPA that an impact survey study is not required for the proposed oil and gas waste treatment facility at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

The treatment facility is being established by Global Oil Environmental Service (GOES).

“Following the Public Hearing conducted on May 10, 2021, and a special virtual hearing conducted thereafter on May 18, 2021, into the appeals submitted against the above captioned project, the (EAB) has decided to confirm the decision of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Project. The EAB based its decision on the evidence and submissions of all parties, the grounds of the appeals/appellants, and the nature, location and potential impacts of the project. Specific recommendations were made to the EPA for consideration in the continued processing of the application for Environmental Authorisation,” a notice on the EPA’s website said.

GOES had applied to the EPA for approval for the construction of the waste treatment facility, to be located at Block ‘X’ TE Huiste, Block I, ‘T’ Huiste Coverden, East Bank Demerara. The EPA had informed the public of the proposed project on April 6 via a public notice and had stated that it was screened and determined by the agency that the project will not significantly affect the environment or human health and so was therefore exempt from the requirement of an EIA.

Noting that such a facility might have an adverse impact in the area, Coverden residents wrote to the EAB requesting that the project be halted until further consultations are done. As a result the EAB facilitated two public hearing at the Soesdyke/Huist Coverden Neighbourhood Democratic Council offices, located in Soesdyke.

Representatives of the EPA and GOES were among those at the first hearing, where it was revealed that only two formal appeals were sent to the EAB within the stipulated 30 days to object to the EPA’s decision that an EIA will not be required. However, six other residents also appealed the decision after the 30-day period and were still allowed a chance to make presentations.

However, even as GOES spokesman Perry Colwart touted plans for several projects that the company is hoping to implement at Coverden, its proposed construction of a waste treatment facility in the community was met with resistance by residents, who were skeptical due to a lack of consultations on the potential effects of the project.

“We invest in any community in which we operate in. We had a community development meeting last Saturday to discuss the project and invest in the community and we made it clear that we want to invest in children, education and training for persons who are interested in the oil and gas sector. This is one of many projects we plan doing in Coverden,” he said.

Not all residents were in opposition to the project. Several of them voiced support for the company’s plans. Having met with the company, they said they have listened to the pros and cons and trust the EPA’s decision.

The decision by the EAB means that project now has the approval to proceed.