Three dead after car crashes into fence on Fort Wellington Road

Three persons are now dead after the car in which they were heading to Georgetown crashed into the fence of the Gecom Office located along the Fort Wellington Public Road.

The deceased driver has since been identified as Carlos Edwards of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam. Another deceased has been identified as Hookumchand Parmanand, an ex-policeman, 61, of No. 36 village. A woman is still to be identified.

Based on initial information, it is suspected that driver somehow lost control of the car and slammed into the fence early this morning while navigating a turn.

Stabroek News was told, that the rain was also falling at the time of the accident.

Based on information gathered, the car had five adult occupants and one baby.

The injured persons have been transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The police today issued the following release on the accident:

Fatal Incident

Date. 2021-06-14

Time. 04:30 hours

Place. Fort Wellington

Public Road West

Coast Berbice

Involving. Motorcar #HC 6077 driven by Carlos Edwards Jr (Deceased) age 23 years of Lot 39 Stanleytown New Amsterdam Berbice with passengers Hookumchand Parmanand (Deceased) age 61 years of # 36 Village Corentyne, Lakeram Mangal age 57 years of lot 696 Angoy’s Avenue New Amsterdam Berbice, Joyclyn Cole age 27 years, Carolyn Edwards six (6) months old, both of Lot 39 Stanleytown New Amsterdam Berbice and one unidentifiable Female (Deceased).

Facts. Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #HC6077 was proceeding west along the southern side of Fort Wellington Public Road at a fast rate.

While negotiating a left bend in the road – during rains – he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and collided into GECOM’s concrete and mesh fence before ploughing into a GTT lamp pole and then finally turning turtle in a drain on the said southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision the driver and passengers received injuries about their bodies.

They were then conveyed to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced the driver Carlos Edwards Jr, Hookumchand Parmanand and the unidentifiable female passenger; dead on arrival.

The other passengers were treated and later transferred to N/A Public Hospital for further medical treatment.

Lakeram Mangal is being treated for lacerations to his head, and his condition is regarded as critical but stable. Joyclyn Cole’s condition is regarded as stable while Carolyn Edwards’ condition is regarded as critical but stable.

Further investigations in progress.