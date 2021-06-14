Trinidad healthcare worker dies from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) Yet another healthcare worker has died from the COVID-19 virus.

Last Tuesday, the virus took the life of 39-year-old Alicia Rullow, a contracted wardsmaid at the St Ann’s Hospital.

Chairman of the Public Services’ Association St Ann’s section Preston George confirmed Rullow’s passing, saying she left behind a 13-year-old son.

“We are deeply saddened by her passing and want to extend condolences to her family. Alicia was a dedicated worker and will be missed tremendously,” George said.

George said Rullow began working as a contracted worker at the health institution last December.

It is believed that Rullow contracted the virus on Ward 19 during general cleaning.

The hospital treated COVID-19 patients on Wards 2, 3 and 19.

George said Rullow had complained to her colleagues that she was not feeling well two days before her death.

“She was very much concerned that if she had stayed home it would have reflected badly on her performance.”

He said health care workers at the hospital are now concerned for their personal safety.

“They are worried even though hospital administrators have implemented flexible working hours for staff members to avoid mass gatherings on the job.”

George also disclosed that other wardsmaids, nurses and attendants have tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be quarantined.

Two weeks ago, George said, the hospital stopped admitting COVID patients.

Last month, principal medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards confirmed there was an outbreak of the virus at the hospital.