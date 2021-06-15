Bar Association calls on gov’t to withdraw DNA bill

Deeming it fertile ground for much mischief, the Guyana Bar Association yesterday called on the PPP/C government to withdraw forthwith a proposed amendment to the Police Act which would permit the taking of DNA samples from any person who might be in lawful custody.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Bar Council of the Association said it would challenge the amendment if it proceeds in its current form and it also berated the PPP/C government for not consulting with it on the proposed amendment for DNA sampling and other planned amendments which were tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Bar Association adverted to a report in the July 13 Sunday Stabroek which it noted reported on the “very troubling proposed amendment” to the Police Act by way of the Police (Amendment) Bill No. 8 of 2021. The Bar Association further pointed out that the Sunday Stabroek report said that the DNA amendment bill is at variance with such provisions in other jurisdictions.