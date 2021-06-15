Flooded Upper Pomeroon in dire need of potable water

Upper Pomeroon communities are in dire need of potable water as they continue to battle the effects of severe flooding over the last three weeks.

As of yesterday, residents of Karawab, Bat Creek, St. Monica, Kabakaburi and surrounding communities in Region Two stated that their access to clean water is limited.

While some residents harvest rainwater for domestic use, many in the villages are unable to do so since they do not have the adequate infrastructure. They have now become reliant on their neighbours who are equipped with tanks and other facilities.