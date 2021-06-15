Four more COVID deaths, 60 new cases

Four more COVID-19 deaths were yesterday recorded increasing the country’s death toll to 430.

This was revealed in a press release from the Ministry of Health which showed that the deaths occurred on two days, one death on June 12 was identified as a 78-year-old man from Region Six. The other three persons were identified as a 76-year-old woman from Region Four, a 39-year-old man from Region Ten and a 54-year-old man from Region Six. They all died on Sunday.

Some 60 new cases were recorded thus increasing the country’s total cases to 18,446. These cases came after some 520 more tests were done and as such increasing the number done to date to 169,995.