GOAL scholarship awardees obligated to perform community service – Parag

Recipients of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships will be obligated to provide volunteer services based on the length of their studies, according to Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag.

She made this disclosure in her written response to questions asked by APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley concerning the obligations of recipients of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

The responses to the questions were circulated during last Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly.