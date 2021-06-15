Jurisdiction question being argued in appeal of decision to dismiss election petition

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday commenced hearing arguments on the preliminary point of its jurisdiction to hear the appeal filed by the main opposition APNU+AFC to the dismissal of one of its two petitions challenging the March 2nd, 2020 General Elections.

During the hearing yesterday, Trinidadian Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes who represents now President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo—who are among the number of respondents listed in the action—argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Attorney Roysdale Forde SC who represents petitioners—Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse—in whose names the coalition’s petition was filed has, however, argued that the appellate court does have jurisdiction to hear the matter.