Kitty woman gets bail over alleged $1.2M house lot fraud

A woman was yesterday placed on $75,000 bail after being charged with scamming a man of $1.2 million for a house lot at Cummings Lodge.

Sudarshanie Ramsingh, 21, of Lot 84 Gordon Street, Kitty, was brought before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where she was charged with fraud.

Ramsingh was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which states that on September 4, 2019, at Kitty, with intent to defraud $1,250,000 from Talesh (only name given), by falsely pretending that she was employed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority and in a position to sell land at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, knowing same to be false.