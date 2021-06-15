New police PR officers hired without advertisement of posts – Benn

Admitting that the positions to head the recently launched Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were not advertised before they were filled, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said that the unit was established as part of the force’s strategic plans.

Benn made this disclosure during his written responses to questions asked by APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

The opposition member had tabled a series of questions on the unit and the appointment of civilians Mark Ramotar and Stan Gouveia as its Director and Deputy Director, respectively.