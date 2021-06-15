Over 2700 vaccinated at drive thru events – Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday stated that the vaccination drive-thru programmes that were held over the weekend went well as over 2,700 persons were inoculated.

This disclosure was made during his daily COVID-19 update where he stated that there was a steady flow of vehicles at both the Guyana National Stadium and the MovieTowne parking lot on Saturday and Sunday.

“On the first day Satur-day we had about 735 persons who came to MovieTowne and at the national stadium we had about 700 persons that came so I think we had a good day”, he said. He added that on Sunday some 694 persons were seen at MovieTowne while 650 were seen at the stadium. To this end he stated that many persons had commented and praised the efficiency of the programme as they were able to go in and get their vaccines quickly.