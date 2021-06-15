Parliament clears $10b for flood relief

The National Assembly yesterday approved a $10 billion supplementary allocation to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for flood relief including repairs to infrastructure and for supporting recovery in the productive and household sectors.

The sum which has been added to the current allocation for Disaster Pre-paredness, Response and Management is expected to be utilized by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) for the provisions of hampers, the establishment and maintenance of shelters and the emergency rehabilitation of key roads and bridges.

It however remains unclear just how much is being allocated for any one of these activities.