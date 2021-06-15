Three killed in Fort Wellington crash -victim was on her way to visit son at GPHC

Three persons died yesterday after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a fence, then a utility pole and turned turtle along the Fort Wellington Public Road, West Berbice.

The 4.30 am tragedy claimed the lives of hire car driver Carlos Edwards Jr, 23, of Number 39 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam; former Police Sergeant, Hookumchand Permanand, 59, an overseas-based Guyanese of Number 36 Village, Corentyne and Shabana Latiff, 36, of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice.

Injured as a result of the accident are Edwards’ wife, Joyclyn Cole, 27, and their six-month-old baby, Carolyn Edwards, along with Lakeram Mangal, 57, of Lot 696 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.