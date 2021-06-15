Trinidad: `Apache’ shot dead in suspected gang violence

(Trinidad Guardian) A 43-year-old man from Enterprise was shot and killed yesterday.

He was identified as Rodney Lutchman of John Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

He was known as Apache and was a well-known Muslim in the area.

Police said Lutchman was gunned down near the basketball court in Enterprise around 6 pm.

Lutchman, who was also known as ‘Crime Boss’ was said to be an associate of murdered businessman and reputed gang leader Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis.

On July 17, 2016, Alexis was assassinated at his Enterprise, Chaguanas, business place at Freedom Street.

Police sources said because of Latchman’s murder they are expecting an upsurge in gang violence including reprisal shootings and murders.

Police, however, assured that they will increase patrols in the area over the next 72 hours and continuing.