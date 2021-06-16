Canada aiding project here for migrant Venezuelan women and girls

Canada’s High Commission here is contributing to a programme to assist vulnerable Venezuelan migrant women and girls.
The programme is being executed by HIAS, an international Jewish humanitarian organization that provides vital services to refugees and asylum seekers in 16 countries.
A release yesterday from the High Commission said that it signed a contribution agreement for a new project that will be undertaken by HIAS Guyana entitled “Increasing protection and awareness for vulnerable Venezuelan women and adolescent girls in Guyana who are survivors or at-risk of gender-based violence (GBV).”