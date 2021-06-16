Remedial works on Dasrat Street to begin this week

A letter in the June 10th edition of Stabroek News regarding the deplorable condition of Dasrat Street, Triumph Front Lands, has caught the attention of Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram, who says that aggregate works will commence on the road this week.

“The NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) will now be making some provisions to have aggregate go into the area… The NDC chairman visited the area [over the weekend] and has informed me that steps will now be taken to have remedial works done on the road”, Seeram said. A photograph published along with the letter showed a potholed street filled with water. This, according to the Chairman, was the result of a broken pipe. Seeram said that on Thursday he reached out to the NDC chairman and a representative from the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) about both the broken pipe and road. The pipe he added was fixed on Thursday. According to the letter, a construction company undertaking the rebuilding of a wooden bridge situated at the beginning of Dasrat Street, provided residents with a notice (dated May 31st) and received (on Sunday June 6th) informing them that construction of a concrete bridge would commence seven days later.