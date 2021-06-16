Seven more COVID deaths recorded

Seven more COVID-19 fatalities were yesterday recorded, increasing the death toll for the month so far to 39.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health in a press release where it noted that the seven deaths occurred in the space of two days. The four persons that passed on June 13th were identified as a 75- year-old woman from Region 10, an 84-year-old man and a 66-year-old man both from Region Four and a 72-year-old man from Region Three.

The following day a 70-year-old man from Region 10, a 51-year-old man from Region Two and a 66-year- old woman from Region Three succumbed. As a result the country’s death toll from the virus now stands at 437. The health ministry stated that these patients were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms and died while receiving care at medical institutions.