Body of Trinidadian fisherman found two days after pirate attack

(Trinidad Express) The body of San Fernando fisherman Andrew Volman washed ashore yesterday morning, two days after his fishing vessel was attacked by pirates and he was thrown overboard at gunpoint.

Volman was in the company of a relative, who was able to swim back to shore, when the incident occurred outside of La Brea at around 9p.m Sunday.

His body was found in La Brea. His family has been notified.

In a new release yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard’s public affairs officer, Lieutenant Khadija Lamy, confirmed having received information from the police concerning Sunday’s incident.

Lamy said the information passed on was that two persons engaged in fishing had been forced to jump into the waters off La Brea by bandits who later stole their vessel, and that one of the men was able to make it ashore but lost sight of the other who is presumed to be missing.

Lamy said a TTCG vessel was dispatched to search the area where the incident occurred, for the missing fisherman and his vessel, and that searches for the missing man are continuing.

Environmental group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) also issued a statement, said that the boat with its engine and the cellphones of the fishermen were stolen but the boat was later recovered with its nets but minus the engine.

FFOS stated that based on information at hand, the men had life vests aboard the boat and the Coast Guard had been contacted but they are still awaiting assistance from the authorities.

“This is an urgent call for all fishermen, marines and seafarers in La Brea, Point Fortin, Otaheite, San Fernando, Marabella and anyone else available to assist in finding our missing fisherman.

“The first 24 hours is the most critical,” FFOS stated.

When Express visited the Lady Hailes Avenue home of Volman’s relative who made it back to shore, we were told that he’s too traumatised to speak to the media.

Contrary to statement put out by the TTCG, Express was also told by another relative that the Coast Guard informed them they had to provide a boat for a search to be conducted as the Coast Guard did not have a vessel available.

The relative stated that the owner of the boat they sourced is also asking for $400 worth of fuel be provided for the exercise.

‘Fishermen treated poorly’

Commenting yesterday on the incident, FFOS’ corporate secretary Gary Aboud said it is diabolical how these poor fishermen are treated.

He said in 2019 a Government convened stakeholder committee met about seven or eight times and a proposal was drafted to treat with the issue, with copies being delivered to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and then National Security Minister Stuart Young. However, he believes they are yet to take a look at it since not a single recommendation has been acted upon.

“I hate to say this but if these men were from Westmoorings or Bayshore we would see a different response,” Aboud said.

Aboud’s comments came just about one week after he appealed to the Government to provide safety and security to fishermen who continue to come under attack from pirates.