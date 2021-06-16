Trinidad COVID death toll at 686

(Trinidad Guardian) Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in this country, bringing the national death toll to 686 lives lost, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also is confirming 327 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 8,965 patients. However, these new positive cases represents samples taken between June 10th and 14th.

The national COVID-19 vaccination drive continues apace, with the Ministry reporting that as of today, some 18,506 persons as fully vaccinated with their second dose. Meanwhile, 167,027 persons have been given their first does of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Ministry also notes in its update:

● 459 persons are still hospitalised for COVID-19; down from 494 patients on Monday.

● 8,041 persons are in home self-isolation; down from 8,287 patients on Monday.

● 242 persons are in State quarantine facilities; up from 235 patients on Monday.

● 138 patients are still recovering in step/down facilities; up from 124 patients on Monday.