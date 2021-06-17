Court of Appeal hearing jurisdiction arguments over death penalty against former coastguards

The Guyana Court of Appeal has commenced hearing arguments on its disputed jurisdiction over the appeal filed by former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) coastguards Sherwyn Hart, Deon Greenidge and Devon Gordon who are challenging the death penalty imposed against them for the 2009 murder of Bartica gold dealer Dweive Kant Ramdass.

During arguments yesterday afternoon, Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes who represents the appellants along with attorneys Nigel Hughes, Latchmie Rahamat and a battery of other lawyers, argued that the court does have jurisdiction to hear the case.

Contrary to what Direc-tor of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack is likely to advance when arguments continue this afternoon, Mendes said that the appellate court’s jurisdiction to hear the appeal stands in accordance with Section 12 of the Court of Appeal Act.