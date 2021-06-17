Trinidad siblings in court on same day – one for robbery; other for bribery

(Trinidad Express) A Chaguanas man who allegedly robbed a businesswoman using a taser, and his sister who allegedly offered a bribe a police officer to forgo an identification parade, both appeared in court on Wednesday.

Nicholas Phillip, 29, also known as “G-man” and “Jaws”, was charged with the offence of robbery with violence.

His sister, Crystal Phillip, 30, was charged with the offences of offering a bribe to a police officer, and use of obscene language.

The siblings, who live at Southern Main Road, appeared in separate virtual hearings at the Chaguanas magistrates’ court.

Nicholas Phillip is alleged to have robbed a businesswoman on Market Street, Chaguanas on May 10.

It is alleged that the victim was about to enter First Citizens Bank around 8.55 a.m., when Nicholas Phillip held on to the victim’s right shoulder and announced a robbery.

The victim resisted and was shocked on the left side of her neck with a taser.

The victim was pushed to the ground and dragged a short distance which caused minor injuries.

In her handbag contained $48,000, a government cheque of $2,000, a TT identification card, TT driver’s permit, a debit card and Samsung A21S cell phone, with a case valued $1,900.

Nicholas Phillip allegedly robbed the victim of her handbag, as well as three gold chain valued $4,500, a pair of gold anklets valued $3,500, and escaped in a beige Toyota Axio.

PC Meah investigated and Nicholas Phillip was arrested.

He appeared before magistrate Adrian Darmanie, who denied bail.

The case was postponed to July 14.

And Crystal Phillip was arrested after she allegedly offered a police officer a $30,000 bribe.

It is alleged that around 1 p.m. on June 14 while PC Meah was on duty at the Chaguanas Police Station, she attempted to offer to a police officer to forego an identification Parade for her brother who was in custody.

It is further alleged that while in custody she used obscene language, and was also charged for that offence.

She appeared before magistrate Dwayne Murray who granted $25,000 bail.

That case postponed to August 16.