Contract signed for major expansion, rehab of Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre

A $1.7b contract was signed yesterday for the expansion and rehabilitation of the Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre (PIC), West Bank Demerara.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said that the improved PIC will offer the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level One training in the areas of Commercial Food Preparation, Masonry/ Plumbing, Electrical Installation and Furniture Making.

The statement said that this is the fourth such contract to be signed under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project (GSDEP) funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.