Gov’t says City Council can do more to minimize floods -Local gov’t body seeks answers on action against pump attendants

By Readawne Henery

Citing concern over the recent flash flooding in Georgetown, the government yesterday met with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on solutions, while demanding that pump attendants be better supervised and held accountable where they are found to be negligent.

A delegation comprising government ministers and other officials met with the mayor and other city officers at the Ministry of Agriculture’s boardroom.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha subsequently told a media briefing that the meeting was held as the government is very concerned after the flooding experienced on Tuesday and Wednesday and he argued that the amount of rainfall experienced should not have affected the city to the extent that it did.