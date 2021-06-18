President roasts Harmon over `reckless’ vaccine call

President Irfaan Ali has condemned as “reckless and immature” a call by Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon to suspend admin-istration of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is against the interest of Guyana and Guyanese [and puts] the lives of Guyanese families and communities at risk…Vaccines are not easily procured and for Harmon to discredit those efforts is reckless and shameful,” the President said in a video statement last evening.

Ali insisted that Harmon’s comments which might increase vaccine hesitancy among opposition supporters were selfish as the Opposition Leader has been vaccinated with Sputnik V. Additionally, he said that since Harmon’s comments come just days after the death of the Region 10 Vice Chair, Douglas Gittens, a member of APNU, of COVID-19, they are irresponsible.