Communities along the Mahaica, Mahaicony and Abary rivers yesterday reported that water levels have once again risen following hours of heavy rain.

Villagers from the communities told Stabroek News that water levels had dropped and rainfall eased for a few days but persistent downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday led to the water rising.

The communities have been inundated for approximately a month now. Since then, residents have been forced to dwell in their upper flats.