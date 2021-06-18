Arinze Chance inks one-year deal with Banks DIH

National Indoor 400m record holder, Arinze Chance received a much needed boost to his Track and Field career yesterday after inking a one-year deal with Banks DIH Limited to become a Powerade Brand Ambassador.

The 25-year-old sprinter who is hoping to qualify for this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan is now excited about his future.

“I just want to say thanks to all the parties involved and it’s definitely going to be a relationship that will be beneficial to both myself and Banks DIH, and by extension Powerade and the Coca-Cola company.”