20.3% of adult population fully vaccinated – Anthony

Just over 20% of Guyana’s adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has said that the number of persons who have been administered second dose vaccinations should surpass 100,000 this week. His disclosures were made during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday.

Anthony reported that as of yesterday a total of 98,635 persons have received their second doses, accounting for 20.3% of person 18 years and older.

“That represents about 20.3% of our population, so we are improving gradually and we look forward to those numbers going up during this week.”