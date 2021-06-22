Covid kills another Trinidad police officer

(Trinidad Express) of Police, Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Frankie Sammy who passed away yesterday, 21st June, at the Couva Medical and Multi Training Facility.

PC Sammy was last attached to the TTPS Central Division. He also served previously in the Community Police Secretariat.

PC Sammy joined the police service on August 3rd 2010. He served with honour for over ten years. His peers and batch describe him as a brilliant mind. They said that his ideas were always innovative and creative. At the time of his death officer Sammy was on study leave.

Officer Sammy was from Enterprise, Chaguanas and is well known for his work within the community.

He leaves to mourn, his wife, parents, brothers and sister. He will be missed.