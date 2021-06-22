Trinidadian man charged with murdering Venezuelan during robbery

(Trinidad Express) Moruga labourer who allegedly killed a Venezuelan man during a robbery has been charged with murder.

Alexander Hill, 25, of La Lune Village, was expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate for the murder of Jesus Alexander.

A police report said that on June 8, a group of Venezuelans were at a beach along the La Lune coastline in Moruga, when they were accosted by a group of men.

The Venezuelans were robbed of a quantity of cash, jewelry and cell phones.

During the incident, one of the robbers shot and killed Jesus Alexander, of Boodoo Trace, Debe.

A report was made to the police, and a team of detectives, under the directives of Insp Anil Maharaj conducted investigations into the killing.

Investigations led to the arrest of Hill on June 16.