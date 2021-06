One of the two Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers who was involved in a melee at a Corriverton, Berbice bar over the weekend has since been terminated while the other, who was arrested is on administrative duties as the probe continues.

During the incident, one of the officers was engaged in a confrontation while another allegedly discharged a loaded firearm.

CANU Head James Singh yesterday told Stabroek News that the rank who was involved in the confrontation was terminated.