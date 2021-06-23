Former cop accused of derailing murder case

A former police officer was on Monday charged with causing a murder case to be dismissed by absenting himself from court when he was due to testify.

The accused, Henry Clement, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court, where he was charged with obstruction of justice.

It is alleged that Clement, between July 15, 2020 and October 21, 2020, willfully obstructed the course of Justice by absenting himself from court after being warned to give evidence in the case of the State versus Devon Alleyne, also known as ‘Big Head’ and Rodrick Thomas, also known as ‘Roger,’ for the offence of murder committed on Kelvin Walters.