Gov’t to implement entry visas for Haitians, Cubans – Nandlall -says necessary to curb suspected human smuggling

Amidst concerns about a well-organised human smuggling ring here involving Haitians and Cubans, government will be implementing a visa requirement for the two nationalities as a condition of entry into Guyana, Attorney General Anil Nandlall last night said.

“We are taking a position that will require visas for these nationals when they come including Haitian nationals, Cuban nationals etc, so the Government of Guyana will be moving in that direction,” he said.

Nandlall made the disclosure on his weekly televised programme “Issues in the News” while speaking of the recent discovery of 10 Haitian nationals in a hotel at Skeldon, Corentyne.