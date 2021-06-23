Man gets life sentence for murder of miner at Kurupung

Noel Rodrigues was yesterday afternoon sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2016 killing of miner, Shawn McDonald whose body was found in a metal tank at Kurupung, Region Seven.

Rodrigues had been on trial at the High Court at Suddie on a charge of manslaughter which stated that between June 18th and 19th of 2016, he unlawfully killed McDonald, who had been beaten by a group of men.

Following hours of deliberations, the 12-member jury returned with its unanimous verdict, finding Rodrigues guilty as charged.