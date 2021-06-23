St Ignatius in bid to curb rising COVID-19 cases

Following a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in St Ignatius, persons not resident in the village are now required to seek permission from the council before entering the community.

St Ignatius, which is the largest indigenous community in Region Nine, is located on the outskirts of Lethem in the Central Rupununi District. The measures also apply to its satellite communities – Kumu and Quarrie.

A notice put out by the Village Council states, “Due to the recent rapid increase of COVID-19 infections within our community, the Village has instituted the following measures and urge your strict adherence.”