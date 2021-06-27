Tender issued for restoration of City Hall

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development today issued an invitation for bids for the restoration of City Hall.

The invitation will be seen as a major first step towards saving the crumbling, historic building which has languished for years and was recently ruled again as unfit for occupation.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall had told Stabroek News last week that the tender would be out shortly.

The notice in today’s Sunday Stabroek said that the duration of the project is 18 months.

No specifications about the work required on the neo-gothic-style building were included in the advertisement. Tenders have to be submitted no later than July 20th to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

Dharamlall had last week told Stabroek News that the government will be leading the process for the restoration of City Hall. The minister said he had spoken with City Mayor Ubraj Narine regarding the relocation of staff from the decrepit building. He noted that Sherry Jerrick, Town Clerk (Ag), did indicate that the council had already begun the process of moving staff.

In a recent inspection done on the City Hall building, City Engineer Colvern Venture concluded that the building has deteriorated further and urgent relocation of staff is necessary. This assessment coincides with the Guyana Fire Service’s own assessment of the City Hall building. Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo, in a brief comment, said the City Hall building early in 2020 was inspected and various deficiencies were found. Subsequently, it advised that the staff relocate.

In his budget presentation in February this year, Dharamlall had announced that a sum of $100 million had been allocated for the restoration of the City Hall building. He said then that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is determined to restore the historic building and works will commence this year. He had also said that President Irfaan Ali had set up an inter-ministerial committee to rebuild the city.

It is unclear what full restoration of City Hall and the preservation of its aesthetics will cost.

The original construction of City Hall was completed in June 1889. It was designed by Fr Ignatius Scoles.