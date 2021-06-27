Ten students qualify for FIDE online youth tournament in August

Forty students participated in the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) qualifying championship tournament a week ago despite preparations for the National Grade Six Assessment, Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination.

The tournament was organized to procure entry into the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Rapid Cadets and Youth World Cup which is scheduled to be contested in August by some 200 countries. The FIDE tournament will feature the finest youth chess players in the world.

Guyana will contest ten categories: Open U-10 and Girls U-10; Open U-12 and Girls U-12; Open U-14 and Girls U-14; Open U-16 and Girls U-16 and Open U-18 and Girls U-18. The top finishers in the GCF qualifying tournament were U-10 Nicholas Zhang and Alayna Ally; U-12 Omar Shariff and Anaya Lall; U-14 Emmanuel Primus and Maliha Rajkumar; U-16 Kishan Puran and Aniyah Couchman and U-18 Oluwadare Clement Oyeyipo and Angel Rahim. They are expected to represent Guyana in the FIDE chess extravaganza in August.

Chess game

White: Anish Giri

Black: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Tournament: Tata Steel Masters, Netherlands, Jan 26, 2021

Type of Game: Sicilian Defence, Najdorf Variation, Adams Attack

1. E4c5 2. Nf3d6 3. D4cxd4 4. Nxd4Nf6 5. Nc3a6 6. H3e5 7. Nf3Be7 8. g4O-O 9. g5Nh5 10. Bc4Be6 11. Bb3g6 12. Be3Nd7 13. Qd2Rc8 14. O-O-ONc5 15. Bxc5Rxc5 16. h4Nf4 17. Kb1Qa5 18. Ne1Rfc8 19. Nd3Nxd3 20. Qxd3Rxc3 21. Bxc3d5 22. exd5Bf5 23. Qd2Bd6 24. c4Qb6 25. Ka1a5 26. C3a4 27. Bc2e4 28. Bxa4Rxc4 29. Bb3Rc5 30. Rhe1Be5 31. Re3Qd6 32. Kb2b5 33. a3Rc8 34. Ra1b4 35. axb4Qxb4 36. d6Rb8 37. Ra3Qb7 38. Kc1Qd7 39. Qd5Bxd6 40. Ra6Rd8 41. Rxd6Qxd6 42. Qxf7+Kh8 43. Qf6+Qxf6 44. gxf6Rd6 45. f3Rxf6 46. fxe4Be6 47. e5Rf1+ 48. Kb2Bxb3 49. Kxb3Kg7 50. c4Rb1+ 51. Ka4Kf7 52. c5Ke6 53. c6Rc1 54. Kb5Rc2 55. Re1Rc3 56. Kb6Rb3+ 57. Ka6Ra3+ 58. Kb6Rb3+ 59. Ka6Ra3+ 60. Kb7Rb3+ 61. Kc8Rb4 62. c7Rxh4 63. Rc1Rf4 64. Kb7Rf7 65. Re1g5 66. Kb8Rf8+ 67. c8=Q+Rxc8+ 68. Kxc8h5 69. Kc7h4 70. Kc6. 1-0. Black Resigns.