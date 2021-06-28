Payara clause could allow Exxon to flare gas for free – Adams

A clause in government’s environmental permit for the upcoming Payara Well may give ExxonMobil carte blanche to flare continuously for free thus dimming any hope of Guyana collecting on the US$30 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2 eq) fine it has imposed for flaring over 60 days, former EPA Director Dr. Vincent Adams says.

Aside from there being no provision to stop the flaring after 60 days, Adams said that urgent revision is needed of clause 3.4 of the Payara Permit which he believes negates the US$30 penalty for flaring after that period.

According to Clause 3.4 of the Payara Permitm which is now the template for all such current and future permits, “Flaring is only permissible under the following conditions: Commissioning, Start-up, or Special Circumstances.”