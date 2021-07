Belfield taxi driver found stabbed to death near car in Ogle -likely victim of attempted carjacking

A 53-year-old East Coast Demerara taxi driver was yesterday morning discovered dead a short distance away from his car in Ogle which was found stuck in mud following an apparent carjacking bid.

The man who had been stabbed multiple times is believed to have been dumped in the area he was found.

The deceased has been identified as father of four, Kenrick Trim, of Lot 129 Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.