Gunman grabs Lyken’s payroll

A gunman posing as a customer on Friday afternoon carted off over a million dollars from the Lyken Funeral Home as it was in the process of paying staff

The gunman fled on a waiting motorcycle.

Stabroek News was told that the gunman entered the premises, located on Norton Street, and enquired about funeral packages from the front desk clerk. However, she was unable to tend to his enquiries and he was directed to another representative.

“He was told to go the other office because this woman at the front desk was paying an employee. He passed by the office and went to where he was directed but he did not enter. He turned around and had a gun in his hand and went back to the woman at the front desk,” an employee of the entity related to this newspaper.

She explained that the man, while pointing the gun to clerk, jumped across her desk and retrieved the cash from her drawer. Cash that was also paid to the employee, who was at the time signing the pay sheet, was also taken by the gunman.

After grabbing the cash, the man hopped on a motorcycle that was waiting for him.

According to the employee, the robbery occurred in a flash. “It was a walk in and walk out,” she said, before stating that it was only when they reviewed the surveillance footage they learnt that the bandit had an accomplice waiting on a motorcycle.

Proprietress, Dawn Stewart, in a Facebook post asked the public for their assistance in identifying the perpetrators.

The gunman was wearing a medical mask

No arrest has been made by the police as yet.