The Police Service Commission controversy

The temperature in the Canadian province of British Columbia reached a record high last week at 46.6°C (115.88°F), resulting in at least 233 deaths and the closure of schools and universities. In northern California, “lava fire” (fire caused by lightning during a thunderstorm) ignited more than 12,000 acres, resulting in evacuations. The smoke was seen as far as 100 miles away in Oregon. About 800 firefighters are battling the blaze. In a related news, an underwater gas pipeline ruptured last Friday in the Gulf of Mexico causing a huge “eye of fire” on the surface of the ocean. The fire, which was just 400 meters from an oil platform, was brought under control after several hours, and no injuries were reported. It is, however, unclear what impact this explosion will have on the environment.