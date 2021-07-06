DPP requests file on two accused discharged in murder of Isaiah Henry

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has requested the file on two accused who were discharged today by a magistrate’s court over the murder of Isaiah Henry last year,

A release from the DPP’s office said that the DPP has written to the magistrate requesting the documents taken at the Preliminary Inquiry into the case of the Police vs Vinod Gopaul and Anil Sancharia.

The DPP stated in the release that there was sufficient evidence against Gopaul and Sanicharia at the time the charge was instituted.

”The DPP therefore needs to ascertain why the accused were discharged and take appropriate action”, the release said.