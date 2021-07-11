Fighting those cravings

While exercising may be the ‘easy’ part, staying on top of your nutrition may pose more of a challenge when it comes to fat loss.

As you read this, I am preparing for a fitness competition next month and I can tell you, I’m starting to have a lot of sugar cravings during the day and even more late at night. But I know how to combat them.

Since sugar turns off the fat burning mechanism of the body, indulging in the sweet snacks could throw a wrench in the wheels of weight loss progress.

Maintaining a caloric deficit is not easy for most. You might be dealing with cravings and feel like this is all getting too difficult.

Sometimes sugar cravings can be the result of a caloric deficit. Sugar filled foods are normally quite calorie dense and when dieting down our body may crave those higher calorie foods for a quick energy burst.

Sugar cravings can also be caused by eating a diet that is not well balanced, excess consumption of sugar (this can lead to heightened sugar cravings), hormone fluctuations, and unbalanced gut flora (candida overgrowth or other bacteria).

However, I’ve put together a helpful list of ideas to help you stop sugar cravings in their tracks.

Consume more water

Sometimes we mistake thirst for hunger which can lead to overeating or consuming excess calories and a lot of the time in the form of sugars. If you are living an active lifestyle you will need to drink a lot of water. For men, aim for at least three litres of water per day and for women aim for at least two per day. This will help you to keep hydrated and also reduce any mistaken cravings.

Eat balanced meals

A lot of the time sugar cravings can be due to eating unbalanced meals. When we eat meals that are either too heavy in one macronutrient or too light in another, our bodies might present us with some pesky cravings. At every meal, aim to eat a healthy portion of lean protein, a serving of healthy fats and a portion of complex carbohydrates to ensure that what you are consuming is well balanced.

Get adequate protein

Protein is not only important for us gym bros. It’s also important for those on a fat loss journey as it can help to reduce any muscle that is lost due to weight loss and can help to keep us more satiated throughout the day.

Cinnamon powder is my secret weapon

Did you know that cinnamon can help to reduce blood sugar levels which in turn can help to reduce sugar cravings? I add cinnamon to my oatmeal in the morning and the shakes I drink throughout the day. Just be careful as a little goes a long way.

Sugar cravings don’t have to ruin your progress. Try these tips next time cravings hit and conquer your goals.