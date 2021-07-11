Pilot Michael Charles documenting unseen Guyana

A career army man, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles is a pilot who has been flying around Guyana for almost four decades and has taken a special interest in documenting the country’s sights on camera.

Charles, 59, had retired from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), but returned to continue doing what he loves — flying. Blown away by Guyana’s unseen beauty, he decided in 2004 that he would no longer keep it to himself and has used a camera to capture and share incredible sights, though he posited that nothing compares to seeing these places for oneself. To date, he has taken more than 500,000 photographs showcasing various parts of Guyana.

Recently, a social media post by Charles of postcards featuring seven waterfalls was shared more than 100,000 times and garnered over 100 comments. The veteran pilot noted that he once came across research that said that there are 276 waterfalls and 15 major lakes in this country. Charles is still trying to ascertain whether this is accurate as there are so many waterfalls that remain unnamed.