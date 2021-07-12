Gov’t seeking investors for gas to shore project

The Government of Guyana (GOG) is seeking investors for all aspects of its controversial US$900m gas-to-shore project which is to be located at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

In a notice published on the Ministry of Natural Resources’ website, government is asking for Expressions of Interest (EOI) for gas-related investments and that these be submitted by August 29th 2021.

Prefacing the requirements for the EOI, government explained that after extensive evaluation of multiple sites with ExxonMobil for a gas to shore project, it has approved what it called the Wales Development Zone as the termination point for the pipeline.