Agriculture Road in dire state

Dear Editor,

The current state of the prominent street known as Agriculture Road is dulling its shine. From observation, the issue had started as a minor pothole nevertheless it spiralled into a lineage of potholes. When one approaches the street headed by that of the Republic Bank, he/she is greeted by an unpleasant family of holes ranging from great and small. Moreover, the matter is deceptively small because you are welcomed with a stretch of asphalt surface but it progressively transforms into small holes that eventually give rise to larger holes. One could only imagine the tragedies that await those who are not familiar with the street. Furthermore, heaven forbid having to drive through this unknown street on a rainy night as the rainfall would blanket the holes and form the illusion of a first class road. It was only a few nights ago, I witnessed a driver losing their entire front right tire in the middle of the night. All I could have done was say a short prayer while passing by and rebuking any frightful accidents that could occur due to these conditions.

My heart goes out to every driver that has to travel the likes of Agriculture Road due to its current state. The poor state of such a popular street that serves as a path to Guyana’s School of Agriculture and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute remains a mystery to me. It leaves me room to imagine how many other streets are going unnoticed in our beloved country.

As a result, I formally and humbly call upon the Minister of Public Works, Honourable Juan A. Edghill, to please look into this matter. I strongly believe that we as a country can do better. We can break the stereotype of having poorly maintained roads. I believe we can change the mentality and the saying “is Guyana we deh!” every time we inadvertently end up in a pothole. We have the resources and most importantly we have the capable, skilled and educated minds to change this dire situation. I am convinced that solving small issues like these in order to help our fellow Guyanese is the true meaning of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”. Our treasured motto does not only encompass our shared history and culture that we strived for but also looking out for all of our drivers on the roadways.

It is with great hopes that you please let these issues be highlighted in the best interests of all the residents and visitors of Agriculture Road especially those that are drivers.

Yours truly,

Rachel A. Cecil

Student

University of Guyana