Allen jumps into top 10 of T20 bowling charts

LONDON, CMC – Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen has stormed into the top 10 of the ICC Twenty20 bowlers rankings, one of several West Indies players enjoying upward movement in the latest update announced by cricket’s world governing body yesterday.

The 26-year-old has been more consistent than spectacular in the ongoing five-match series against Australia, taking three wickets in as many matches at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 6-½.

Nevertheless, Allen has jumped 16 spots and now lies 10th in the bowling rankings which is topped by South Africa left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, with two wickets in his last two matches – the first he has played in nearly eight months – has moved up two places to 22nd while veteran veteran Dwayne Bravo has climbed seven places to 37th after also picking up two wickets in three matches in the ongoing series.

Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, 24, who has been outstanding with five wickets in two matches against Australia, has meanwhile jumped 15 spots to 38th.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, the home side’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets from three matches, has entered the top 100 at 71st.

In the batting rankings, attacking left-hander Hetmyer has leapt 37 places up to 62nd following his sparkling half-century in the second T20 International against the Aussies while opener Lendl Simmons has moved six spots up to 64th. Veteran Chris Gayle, who hit his first half-century in five years in Monday’s third T20 International, has climbed 22 spots to be tied at 103rd with teammate Andre Russell, who has shot up 38 places.

Russell has been in excellent form in the series, hitting his maiden T20I half-century.

England’s Dawid Malan tops the batting rankings while Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi leads the all-rounders rankings.

West Indies face Australia in the fourth T20 International later Wednesday in Gros Islet, St Lucia.