16-year-old with COVID succumbs

A 16-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was admitted in the Infectious Disease Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Liliendaal, has died.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony confirmed the teen’s death during this morning’s COVID-19 update.

According to Anthony, the patient had a form of cancer and died within the last 24 hours.

“So here is a patient relatively young with comorbidities and dying from COVID,” he said.

The teen is officially the third child to die to die from COVID-19 in Guyana since the start of the pandemic. The first was an 11-year-old girl who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital in 2020. She also had cancer. The second was a 17-year-old who died in May of this year. The latest death takes the COVID death toll in Guyana to 507.

Anthony said that the patient was the only child receiving care in the ICU. However, there are now seven other children currently admitted at the hospital. Up to Thursday the number had been four.