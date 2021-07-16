Former GFF president not impressed with team’s performance

Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Christopher Matthias has criticised the overall performance of the team under the stewardship of head-coach Marcio Maximo following their recent failures in the 2022 FIFA World and 2021 Gold Cups respectively.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, Matthias aired his views on the team’s performance. “Save for the game against Guatemala, the team’s performance reflected the absence of an understanding of the role and responsibility of each player on the field of play, offensively as well as defensively. There appeared to be no chemistry among the players.”

The Golden Jaguars were dumped out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, after concluding the group campaign with a record of three losses and a win. Guyana lost to Trinidad and Tobago (4-0), St. Kitts and Nevis (3-0), and Puerto Rico (2-0), with their only victory occurring against The Bahamas (4-0).