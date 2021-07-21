GECOM debate on dismissals thwarted -after two opposition-nominated commissioners walk out

Yesterday’s meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was aborted after two opposition-nominated commissioners walked out in protest at the decision to entertain motions of dismissal against Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers and District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.

Though Commissioner Charles Corbin remained in the absence of Commissioners Vincent Alexander and Desmond Trotman, the Commission meeting lacked the necessary two opposition-nominated members for a quorum.

The decision on the way forward now lies with Chairperson Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh who can within two days reconvene the meeting and proceed with only the government Commissioners present.